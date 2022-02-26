Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 33,000 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $58,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

