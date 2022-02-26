Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

Shares of CYBR opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

