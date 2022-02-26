Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Everi worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

