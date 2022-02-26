Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230,130 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.29% of RealNetworks worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNWK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter worth $2,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 326,040 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 365,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 677.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 97,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

