Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,359,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.