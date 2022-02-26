Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,702 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.47% of Limbach worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,672 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $79.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

LMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

