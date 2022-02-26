Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,366 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of Sachem Capital worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

