Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after buying an additional 2,072,723 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after buying an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $18,380,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 207.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 624,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 421,603 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $24.51 on Friday. TELUS International has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIXT. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

