Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 132,650 Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Yatra Online worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 754,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 65.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

