Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 34.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 16.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDP opened at $23.02 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

GDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

