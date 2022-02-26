Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. B&I Capital AG grew its position in Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

