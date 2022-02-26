Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $112.98 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $169.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

