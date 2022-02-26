Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Altra Industrial Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 694,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Shares of AIMC opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

