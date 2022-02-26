Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Upland Software worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 25.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

