RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $153.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.