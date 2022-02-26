renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $337,590.18

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $337,590.18 and $12,582.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.92 or 0.07024843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,549.73 or 0.99784135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048207 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

