ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of ReneSola worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOL. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $5.52 on Friday. ReneSola Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $385.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

