Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 247.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.73.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Renewable Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

