Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Republic Bancorp worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 165.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $945.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

