Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

