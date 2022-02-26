Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 26th (APPF, BKH, CIR, CSLT, DLTH, GALT, LOV, OPY, ORN, SRNE)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, February 26th:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

