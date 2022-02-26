Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 26th (APPF, BKH, CIR, CSLT, DLTH, GALT, LOV, OPY, ORN, SRNE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, February 26th:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

