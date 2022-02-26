Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 91,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

REZI opened at $25.48 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.