REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.05. REV Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 144,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,731. The firm has a market cap of $877.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 175,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

