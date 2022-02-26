Reviewing ACV Auctions (ACVA) and Its Peers

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ACV Auctions to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACV Auctions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% ACV Auctions Competitors -16.76% -60.95% 3.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ACV Auctions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 9 0 2.75 ACV Auctions Competitors 1269 6397 11792 339 2.57

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $32.09, suggesting a potential upside of 145.53%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.80%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$78.18 million -14.52 ACV Auctions Competitors $3.01 billion $367.00 million 1.09

ACV Auctions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ACV Auctions competitors beat ACV Auctions on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

