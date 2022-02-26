Reviewing Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) & Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Investar and Eagle Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $107.58 million 1.93 $8.00 million $0.76 26.47 Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million 2.32 $11.02 million $3.20 11.25

Eagle Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investar. Eagle Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 7.44% 2.26% 0.21% Eagle Financial Services 20.41% 10.25% 0.90%

Volatility and Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Investar and Eagle Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Investar pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Eagle Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Eagle Financial Services beats Investar on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berryville, VA.

