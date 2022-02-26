Reviewing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SurgePays alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and Quotient Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50

SurgePays currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.11%. Quotient Technology has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.58%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Quotient Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Quotient Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.62 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Quotient Technology $445.89 million 1.42 -$65.38 million ($0.69) -9.70

SurgePays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats SurgePays on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.