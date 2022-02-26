Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.71 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $16,803.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00070121 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.