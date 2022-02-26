Rise (RISE) 1-Day Volume Tops $121.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $381,325.18 and approximately $121.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 194,276,003 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

