Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 8694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RSKD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Riskified by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,670,000 after buying an additional 234,003 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Riskified by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 97,698 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Riskified’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

