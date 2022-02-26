RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,608.80

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,608.80 ($35.48) and traded as low as GBX 2,410.15 ($32.78). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,460 ($33.46), with a volume of 169,804 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,608.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,630.94.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:RCP)
See Also
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.