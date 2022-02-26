Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 129558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,578 shares of company stock worth $8,112,538.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

