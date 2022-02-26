Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 65613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Specifically, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,456.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.