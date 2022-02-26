Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.32% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCKT opened at $17.85 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

