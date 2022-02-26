Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Achieves $273.39 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $273.39 million and approximately $541,830.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for about $26.59 or 0.00068332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

