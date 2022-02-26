Rocket Vault-RocketX Price Reaches $0.16 (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00036936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00110043 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

RVF is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.