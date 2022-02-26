Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $269.28 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.05 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

