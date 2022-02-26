Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.14.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.