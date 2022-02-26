Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Rotork stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

