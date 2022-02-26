Router Protocol Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00006114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,531,852 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

