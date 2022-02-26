Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 331,153 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.74% of Tilly’s worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tilly’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

