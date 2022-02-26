Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 56,060 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 6.54% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.04 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

