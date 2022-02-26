Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 155,598 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,205,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $84.38 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

