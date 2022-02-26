Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $57.65 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

