Royal Bank of Canada Buys 39,921 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $2,320,000.

Shares of UTF opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

