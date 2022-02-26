Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,566 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.47.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.