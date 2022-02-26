Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Brunswick worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $11,297,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 236,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

