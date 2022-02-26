Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 368,150 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 285,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 834.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,615 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

