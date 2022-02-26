Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 327,231 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000.

BDJ opened at $9.78 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

