Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.58% of Innospec worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $96.92 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

