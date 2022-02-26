Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after buying an additional 2,979,555 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after acquiring an additional 943,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,663,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.